JUST IN
Karnataka CM instructs DCs to release house, crop damage relief money
Top Headlines: RIL AGM today; Suzuki Motor to set up EV battery unit & more
Latest news LIVE: India records 7,591 new Covid cases, lowest in 76 days
Here's the data on India's 'missing baby girls' and the likely consequences
As twin towers go down, Twitter explodes with memes and 'demolition' humour
Twin towers demolition: No damage to adjacent buildings, say officials
Watch: Controlled explosions bring down Noida's twin towers in seconds
Words and actions of PM never match: Rahul on PM Modi's Khadi pitch
Goa govt ready to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI, if required: Sawant
West's criticism of India for Russian oil imports double standards: Russia
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Data story: India logs 7,591 new Covid cases; death toll at 527,799
Business Standard

Parl report on reservation, roster not in effect: DU Teachers' Association

Teachers' associations of Delhi University (DU) have claimed that the Parliamentary Committee report on reservation and roster is not implemented in the university till date

Topics
Delhi University | Teachers | Parliament

IANS  |  New Delhi 

DUTA, teachers, professors, protest, Delhi university, DU, VC, Vice chancellor, V-C
File Photo of Members of Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) | PTI Photo

Teachers' associations of Delhi University (DU) have claimed that the Parliamentary Committee report on reservation and roster is not implemented in the university till date.

Further, saying that the Parliamentary panel had found a backlog of 4,500 posts in DU, but the university has not paid any heed to it, the Delhi University Teachers Forum has demanded the varsity administration to fill the backlog posts within a time limit.

The panel had also found that the roster was not implemented as per DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) rules in three colleges, the teachers' association has said, adding that no action has been taken by the university administration in this regard during the last six years.

Expressing concern over the issue, Forum of Academics for Social Justice has demanded the implementation of the circular sent to DU by the Parliamentary Committee on December 22, 2016. The Forum, in this regard, has filed a petition before DU Vice Chancellor, Professor Yogesh Kumar Singh.

Forum Chairman Dr. Hansraj Suman has said that the Parliamentary panel has written in the circular sent to the former Vice Chancellor of DU that some colleges are not adopting the reservation policy properly and ignoring the rules of the roster system. It was also suggested that the UGC, being the nodal agency to implement the reservation, should stop grants of such colleges, he added.

He has pointed out that the committee had found discrepancies in the roster register maintained by DU's Aryabhatta College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and College of Vocational Studies.

Dr. Suman said that discrepancies are still there in the roster of some colleges, the posts which were earlier meant for the reserved categories have now been made generalised in the roster, due to which there is anger among the adhoc teachers.

--IANS

gcb/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Delhi University

First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 09:58 IST

`
.