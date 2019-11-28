JUST IN
Parliament LIVE: Oppn likely to create ruckus over Pragya's 'Godse' remark

The Lok Sabha will consider the Industrial Relations Code Bill, the Taxation Laws (Amendment), Bill 2019 for passing. Catch LIVE updates on Parliament Winter Session 2019

BS Web Team 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Lok Sabha will consider on Wednesday three key Bills for passage: the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Public Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, Industrial Relations Code Bill and the Taxation Laws (Amendment), Bill 2019.

The Bill on regularisation of unauthorised colonies is likely to benefit around 4 million residents in Delhi.

Meanwhile, BJP’s controversial leader Sadhavi Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday stirred a hornets’ nest as she once again termed Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot or deshbhakt in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition is likely to create ruckus in the Parliament over her remarks.

