Partial lockdown measures could impact movement of labour, goods: CII

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
British Safety Council offers robust 'Return to Work' Covid-19 protocol
Covid effect: Schools closure impacted 247 mn Indian children, says UNICEF
UP Cabinet approves ordinance to regulate rent and tenancy agreements
Economic Survey pegs India's real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
-
Partial lockdown measures could impact the movement of labour and goods which would affect industrial production significantly, according to a CEO's survey.
Covid curfew and micro containment strategies along with Covid-appropriate behaviour are effective to contain the spread of the second wave of infections, the survey by industry body CII suggested.
A majority of the CEOs participated in the survey indicated they expect that "partial lockdown measures could impact the movement of labour as well as movement of goods which would affect industrial production significantly," it said.
More than half of the CEOs polled have stated that their production could be affected if there are restrictions on movement of labour during these partial lockdowns.
"Similarly, 56 per cent of the CEOs expressed their concern over loss of production of up to 50% if there were restrictions on the ecosystem that supports movement of goods," it added.
Stringent enforcement measures to promote strict adherence to health and safety protocols are essential and any measures to restrict social gatherings should not be extended to regular functioning of industry and commerce, T V Narendran, President-designate, CII, said.
Further to mitigate the impact of the restrictions, about 67 per cent of those polled expressed their desire to work with the government for mass vaccination of eligible workforce who are 45 years and above.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU