India's Covid active cases breach 1.1-mn mark, record daily high of 152,879

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra board exam 2021 dates announced: Know full SSC, HSC timetable
Maharashtra coronavirus update: 5,548 new cases, 74 deaths reported in state
Maharashtra coronavirus update: State records over 6,400 new cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 57,000 new cases for the first time
Maharashtra's Covid surge due to lack of fear, pandemic fatigue: Centre
-
Hitting another record daily high of1,52,879new coronavirus infections, India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,33,58,805, while the active cases breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll increased to 1,69,275 with 839 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020,the data updated at 8 am showed.
Registering a steady increase for the 32nd day in row, the active cases increased to 11,08,087 comprising 8.29per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 90.44 per cent, the ministry said.
The active caseload was at its lowest at1,35,926 on February 12 and at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,20,81,443, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.27 per cent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16.
It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 25,66,26,850 samples have been tested up to April 10with 14,12,047 samples being tested on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU