Remdesivir shortage in Nagpur; Nitin Gadkari dials Sun Pharma chief

-
ALSO READ
India holds world record for fastest road construction: Nitin Gadkari
Accord top priority to road safety: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Centre plans e-portal to sell MSME products: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Delhi-Mumbai expressway will ease traffic load: Nitin Gadkari
Highways construction touches record 33 km a day: Nitin Gadkari
-
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has
called up Sun Pharma's chief to arrange for 10,000 injections of Remdesivir in Nagpur in view of a shortage of the medicine here in Maharashtra.
Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.
A press release from Gadkari's office on Saturday said the Lok Sabha member from Nagpur spoke to Sun Pharma's Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi over phone to inform him about the situation here and appealed to him to make available the Remdesivir injections.
The pharma company chief assured Gadkari of making available 5,000 injections immediately on Saturday and the remaining 5,000 in next two-three days, the release said.
Gadkari also appealed to the people of Nagpur to follow all COVID-19 prevention protocols.
With Maharashtra witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Remdesivir injections are in high demand in the state.
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday said there is shortage of Remdesivir injections and the supply of vaccine doses was inadequate.
On Thursday, the state government capped the price of Remdesivir between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,400 per vial and warned against its hoarding and black marketing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU