Telangana coronavirus update: 3,187 new Covid cases added, 7 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Hyderabad polls: Counting begins; results likely to be announced in evening
Hyderabad set to hold elections, polling to begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm
Game of the name
Farmers gear up for stir against Telangana govt over procurement centres
Telangana: Heavy rains kill 15 in Hyderabad; people urged to stay indoors
-
Fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana breached the 3,000-mark with 3,187 new infections pushing the tally to over 3.27 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,759 with seven more fatalities, the state government said on Sunday.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 551, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (333) and Rangareddy (271), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 10.
The total number of cases stood at 3,27,278 while with 787 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,05,335.
The state has 20,184 active cases and over 1.15 lakh samples were tested on Saturday.
Cumulatively, over 1.09 crore samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was over 2.95 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 93.29 per cent, while it was 90.4 per cent in the country.
According to a separate release, over 17.61 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while nearly three lakh got their second shot also as of April 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU