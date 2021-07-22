13 construction workers die in flooded tunnel in China's Guangdong province

-
ALSO READ
China's 'iPhone city' relocates 100,000 people after record rain, flood
Road accidents killed more people than Covid last year, says Gadkari
Why some people take dangerous risks when trying to avoid Covid-19
Monsoon arrival: Parts of Delhi receive heavy rain today
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
-
At least 13 construction workers have died in a flooded highway tunnel in China's Guangdong province, local media reported on Wednesday.
The rescue team on Tuesday discovered three bodies and another 10 were found on Wednesday, Chinese newspaper Global Times reported.
Last week, 14 workers were reported to have been trapped in a waterlogged tunnel section of an under-construction highway in Zhuhai city. The tunnel has been under construction since 2019 and is expected to be finished by 2021.
Meanwhile, the death toll from torrential rains in central China's Henan Province has risen to 25 and seven people have been missing.
So far, about 1,00,000 people have been relocated to safe places. More than 160 trains stopped services at Zhengzhoudong Railway Station, stranding a large number of passengers.
The record rainstorm in the region is said to be the heaviest downpour in 60 years. Torrential rains have hit Henan's Zhengzhou city, resulting in massive flooding, power outages and traffic disruptions, Global Times (GT) reported.
Amid the record rains, a red alert has been issued in the city. Moreover, the flood relief team has been dispatched to Henan, starting emergency response rescue work.
Floods have reportedly caused losses estimated at USD 11.3 million. According to forecasts, heavy rains are expected to lash the province in the next 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU