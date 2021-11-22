Farmers stir a watershed movement in India: Punjab CM Channi

-
ALSO READ
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi announces reduction in his security cover
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Punjab CM Channi urges PM Modi not to delay paddy procurement
-
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said the farmers' agitation against three farm laws will be always remembered as a 'watershed movement' to protect the democratic and human rights in the country.
The Chief Minister along with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu handed over letters of appointment to five next of kin of farmers who died during the agitation. Channi said this movement has upheld the ethos of democratic values and human rights in the country.
He said this agitation will ever inspire the countrymen to fight for their democratic and human rights while relentlessly waging a peaceful battle. The Punjab government is always with the food growers of the country, he said.
The Chief Minister reiterated that instead of sitting idle, all Punjabis and, especially, the farmers have to remain vigilant until the draconian farm laws are repealed.
He said fresh conspiracies are being hatched to harm the interests of the farmers besides derailing progress and prosperity of Punjab. Making a scathing attack on those leaders who are welcoming the announcement of Prime Minister to repeal the laws, Channi said these pseudo nationalist leaders are part and parcel of these anti-Punjab conspiracies.
The Chief Minister questioned these leaders to explain the rationale behind merrymaking as there is hardly any reason to rejoice since Punjab had lost more than 700 sons and daughters during the struggle.
He said those hailing the decision are supporting the atrocities meted out by the Union government to the agitating farmers, which was undesirable and unwarranted.
Channi said it was shameful that for the sake of their vested political interests some political leaders are hell bent upon sacrificing the interests of the state, especially the farmers.
The Chief Minister said that the announcement regarding repealing of black laws was baseless until and unless guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops is not made.
He said the Union government must ensure that each and every grain of the farmers is lifted on MSP so that the exploitation of farmers in hands of private players is avoided.
--IANS
vg/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU