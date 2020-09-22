Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi to receive rain in next 2 hours,says IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rains over parts of Uttar Pradesh, New and Greater in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over adjoining areas of including Bulandshahr, Amroha, Garh Mukteshwar, Siyana, Meerut, Anupshahr, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Dibai, Khurja, Pahasu, Sikandrabad, and isolated places of and Greater during next 2 hours," the IMD said.

Earlier on Sunday, senior scientist at the IMD Rajendra Kumar Jenamani had said, "North-west India, particularly Delhi, Haryana, and will get good rain on September 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)