Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi to receive rain in next 2 hours,says IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rains over parts of Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Greater Noida in the next two hours

People walk on a road during monsoon rainfall, at Rajpath in New Delhi | PTI photo

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rains over parts of Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Greater Noida in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh including Bulandshahr, Amroha, Garh Mukteshwar, Siyana, Meerut, Anupshahr, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Dibai, Khurja, Pahasu, Sikandrabad, and isolated places of Delhi and Greater Noida during next 2 hours," the IMD said.

Earlier on Sunday, senior scientist at the IMD Rajendra Kumar Jenamani had said, "North-west India, particularly Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will get good rain on September 23.

First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 08:59 IST

