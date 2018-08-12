Passports damaged in Kerala floods to be replaced free of cost: Swaraj

JUST IN
Hope PM's remarks on lynchings are followed by punitive measures: Mehbooba
Kerala has been reeling under massive floods in which over 35 people have lost their lives and thousands of people have been rendered homeless

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj. File photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday announced that passports damaged in floods in Kerala will be replaced free of cost by the government.

"There are unprecedented floods in Kerala causing huge damage. We have decided that as the situation becomes normal, passports damaged on account (of) floods shall be replaced free of charge. Please contact the concerned Passport Kendras," Swaraj tweeted.

 

 

 

Kerala has been reeling under massive floods in which over 35 people have lost their lives and thousands of people have been rendered homeless. Around 10 of the 14 districts in state have been affected by the floods.
