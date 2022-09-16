Patanjali working on finding solutions for Lumpy Skin Disease, says Ramdev

-
ALSO READ
Lumpy Skin disease: No immediate impact on milk output, say states
ICAR develops indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai calls meeting on lumpy skin disease virus
MP: Over 2,100 cattle infected with Lumpy skin disease across 10 districts
Lumpy virus: 2 cows infected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, alert issued
-
Baba Ramdev on Friday said the Patanjali Group is working on finding solutions for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) that has caused death of around 1 lakh cows.
Ramdev suggested that the government should create awareness about the disease, which he alleged that might have "come from Pakistan".
He said the government should also investigate how the disease entered the country and spread across many states.
"We are working on Lumpy Skin Disease virus," Ramdev told reporters here.
He said around one lakh cows have died because of this disease.
Ramdev said the disease also affected many cows in his shelter house at Haridwar but not even a single cow died.
"We treated cows with ayurvedic medicines like Giloy. Cows having better immunity were not infected with this disease," he said.
The LSD has spread in more than a dozen states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.
The disease has affected 16.42 lakh cattle in 197 districts and has killed 75,000 cattle between July and September 11, 2022, according to data maintained by the Department of Animal Husbandry.
LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water.
The Centre has said that goat pox vaccine, currently being administered on cattle to control the LSD, is 100 per cent effective. Two institutes of agri research body ICAR have developed a new vaccine 'Lumpi-ProVacInd' for the LSD, but it has not been commercially launched.
India, the world's largest milk producer, had a cattle population of 192.5 million in 2019, as per the 19th Livestock census.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 18:19 IST