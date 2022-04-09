Pawar family's security enhanced after attack, says Maharashta minister

A day after MSRTC workers staged a protest outside the residence of NCP president in south Mumbai, Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday said the security of the Pawar family has been beefed up.

Talking to reporters, Walse Patil also said that action will be taken against officers responsible for security lapses after MSRTC workers tried to storm Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak'.

The security of the Pawar family has been enhanced, the home minister said.

While Pawar enjoys Z-plus security cover, the security of his MP daughter Supriya Sule has been upgraded from 'X' to 'Y' plus escort.

All the lapses will be probed and those responsible will have to face action, Walse Patil said, adding that he also discussed the matter with Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) demanded that Pawar's security cover be upgraded and wondered if the "attack" on his residence was a pre-planned conspiracy to create instability in the state.

A group of striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) had staged a sudden protest outside 'Silver Oak' on Friday afternoon, accusing of not doing anything to help them. Some of the protesters had hurled footwear in the direction of Pawar's residence.

During the protest, Sule, the MP from Baramati, faced the angry protesters and tried to reason with them.

After the incident, police increased the security of the Pawar family.

"Sule's security has been elevated to 'Y plus escort' as a precautionary measure," said a senior official.

The security at Pawar's Mumbai residence as well as at his house in Baramati in the Pune district has been enhanced too, officials said.

Police have arrested 110 persons in connection with the protest.

Employees of the state transport body, which has over 90,000 persons on its payroll, are on strike since November 2021. While Pawar's party is part of the ruling coalition, the transport portfolio is held by the Shiv Sena's Anil Parab.

The main demand of the striking workers is that the cash-strapped transport corporation merged with the state government.

