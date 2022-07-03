Kerala CM & his daughter's foreign tours must be investigated: P C George

Janapaksham leader and former MLA P.C. George has said that Chief Minister and his daughter's foreign tours must be investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He said that the controversial businessman, Pharis Aboobacker was behind this and was part of a financial racket.

George was speaking to mediapersons at his residence in Erattupetta in Kottayam on Sunday.

He also said the Chief Minister was regularly travelling to the US and after two days of his reaching there, his daughter Veena Vijayan too follows her father. He said that Veena had also travelled to the UAE and Australia after the Chief Minister visited these countries. George said that a major financial racket was behind this which was controlled by Pharis Aboobacker, who is now based out of the US.

The former legislator also said that he was being regularly targeted by the Police and that the Chief Minister was behind this. He said that he was contemplating filing a defamation suit against the Chief Minister and is consulting his lawyers regarding the same.

It may be noted that a woman who was alleged to be involved in a criminal case and had earlier accused former Chief Minister Oommen Chandi in a sexual assault case, complained to the police that George had sexually assaulted her.

Police, who were questioning George at the Thycaud government guest house in a case related to the gold smuggling matter, suddenly arrested him following the sexual assault case. However, the Thiruvananthapuram judicial first class magistrate court granted George bail on Saturday night itself. George lashed out against the Chief Minister and accused him of wrongdoings.

George also called upon the Enforcement Directorate to conduct a detailed investigation into the financial transactions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's wife Kamala and his daughter Veena Vijayan.

