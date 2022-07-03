Kerala CM & his daughter's foreign tours must be investigated: P C George

-
ALSO READ
Kerala to have 15,000 startups, create 200,000 jobs in 5 years: CM Vijayan
Kerala tweaks liquor policy, IT parks now allowed to serve liquor
Opposition leader demands resignation of CM Vijayan in gold smuggling case
Kerala gold case: Trouble likely to mount on CM as ED to grill Swapna today
Gold smuggling case: Kerala witnesses protests demanding CM's resignation
-
Kerala Janapaksham leader and former MLA P.C. George has said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter's foreign tours must be investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
He said that the controversial Kerala businessman, Pharis Aboobacker was behind this and Pinarayi Vijayan was part of a financial racket.
George was speaking to mediapersons at his residence in Erattupetta in Kottayam on Sunday.
He also said the Chief Minister was regularly travelling to the US and after two days of his reaching there, his daughter Veena Vijayan too follows her father. He said that Veena had also travelled to the UAE and Australia after the Chief Minister visited these countries. George said that a major financial racket was behind this which was controlled by Pharis Aboobacker, who is now based out of the US.
The former legislator also said that he was being regularly targeted by the Kerala Police and that the Chief Minister was behind this. He said that he was contemplating filing a defamation suit against the Chief Minister and is consulting his lawyers regarding the same.
It may be noted that a woman who was alleged to be involved in a criminal case and had earlier accused former Chief Minister Oommen Chandi in a sexual assault case, complained to the police that George had sexually assaulted her.
Police, who were questioning George at the Thycaud government guest house in a case related to the gold smuggling matter, suddenly arrested him following the sexual assault case. However, the Thiruvananthapuram judicial first class magistrate court granted George bail on Saturday night itself. George lashed out against the Chief Minister and accused him of wrongdoings.
George also called upon the Enforcement Directorate to conduct a detailed investigation into the financial transactions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's wife Kamala and his daughter Veena Vijayan.
--IANS
aal/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU