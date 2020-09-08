Pendency of cases increases by 3% from March-July: Delhi HC data

There has been an increase in pendency of cases in the from March 1 to July 31, according to the data released by it regarding the cases filed, disposed of and those remaining pending.

There were 82,014 pending cases as on March 1 which increased by around three per cent to 84,558 by July 31, partly impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown.

During the same time period, the 6,783 cases were filed or instituted in the high court and 4,209 cases were disposed of.

The least number of cases, 234, were filed in April followed by May at 765 during the lockdown months when only urgent matters were being heard via video conference by the high court.

Thereafter, in June the number of cases instituted rose to 1,571 and in July it increased to 2,422 after more benches of the high court started taking up matters.

During the same months the number of cases disposed of also increased.

In April it was 92, in May it was 535; it was 861 in June and 1,314 in July, according to the data put up on the high court's website.

In March the number of cases instituted were 1,791 and 1,407 were disposed of.

