Guj HC reserves order on whether PM Modi's degree certificate can be shared

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a petition seeking direction to the Gujarat University to share Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree certificate.
The Gujarat University had moved a petition challenging the Chief Information Commissioner's order in which it had directed the varsity to share Modi's degree certificate.
A single-judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav reserved his order after both parties concluded their arguments.
During the argument, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the varsity, submitted: "If a person himself wants his/her own degree certificate from the university, he/she can demand the same, but a third person can't demand the same."
He, however, added that the degree is put on the public domain.
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 19:22 IST
