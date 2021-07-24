18,531 fresh Covid cases, 98 deaths in Kerala; positivity rate below 12%

-
ALSO READ
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
How LDF's handling of three crises could shape the poll narrative in Kerala
Kerala election results 2021: LDF wins 97 seats, UDF 41; BJP draws a blank
Kerala election 2021 on April 6; counting on May 2: All you need to know
Kerala SSLC, HSC 2021: Timetable revised; know the full schedule
-
Kerala on Saturday
recorded 18,531 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the infection count to 32,54,064, with the test positivity rate (TPR) falling to below 12 per cent.
The TPR had crossed 11 per cent on July 19 after remaining below it for several weeks and had continued to rise till 13.63 per cent, on July 23.
The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 15,969 with 98 more deaths.
As many as 15,507 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,99,469 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,38,124, a state government release said.
In the last 24 hours, 1,55,568 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was found to be 11.91 per cent.
So far, 2,61,06,272 samples have been tested, it said.
Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (2,816), Thrissur (2,498), Kozhikode (2,252), Ernakulam (2,009), Palakkad (1,624), Kollam (1,458), Thiruvananthapuram (1,107), Kannur (990) and Alappuzha (986).
Of the new cases, 74 are health workers, 113 had come from outside the state and 17,538 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 806 cases, the release said.
There are currently 4,24,351 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.
Of these, 3,98,407 are in home or institutional quarantine and 25,944 in hospitals.
There are 626 areas in the state with a TPR of more than 10 per cent, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU