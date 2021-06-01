People, society have responsibility towards kids orphaned by Covid: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Nitin Gadkari is right man in wrong party: Congress leader Ashok Chavan
Remdesivir shortage in Nagpur; Nitin Gadkari dials Sun Pharma chief
Accord top priority to road safety: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Centre plans e-portal to sell MSME products: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
India holds world record for fastest road construction: Nitin Gadkari
-
Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on Monday said every individual and the society have a responsibility towards the children who became orphan during the coronavirus pandemic.
He was speaking at the inauguration of a COVID-19 care centre in Vatsalya village in Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh.
"The service to dalit, the exploited, orphan, physically challenged and medically ill, in fact, is service to God," the minister said at the virtual inauguration event.
The Covid care centre in Vatsalya village is a step in that direction, Gadkari said.
Addressing the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the country could overcome the challenge of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic due to joint efforts of the central and state governments under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said he was hopeful that under the direction of Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara, the hospital would set an example in the treatment of COVID-19 and other patients.
The hospital was inaugurated by Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU