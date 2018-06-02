Petrol, diesel prices cut again: Here are the new rates for Delhi, Mumbai

-
Prices for petrol and diesel were cut by nine paise on Saturday. Amid mounting public frustration, rates have been cut for the fourth consecutive day today.
In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 78.20 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 69.11 per litre.
On Friday, price for petrol was Rs 78.29 per litre, while diesel price was Rs 69.20 a litre in the national capital.
The revised petrol prices in other metro cities are - Rs 80.84 in Kolkata, Rs 86.01 in Mumbai and Rs 81.19 in Chennai.
Meanwhile, the revised diesel prices in other metro cities are - Rs 71.66 in Kolkata, Rs 73.58 in Mumbai and 72.97 in Chennai.
