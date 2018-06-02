Petrol, diesel prices cut again: Here are the new rates for Delhi, Mumbai

Prices for petrol and diesel were cut by nine paise on Saturday. Amid mounting public frustration, rates have been cut for the fourth consecutive day today.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 78.20 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 69.11 per litre.

On Friday, price for petrol was Rs 78.29 per litre, while diesel price was Rs 69.20 a litre in the capital.

The revised in other metro cities are - Rs 80.84 in Kolkata, Rs 86.01 in Mumbai and Rs 81.19 in Chennai.



Meanwhile, the revised in other metro cities are - Rs 71.66 in Kolkata, Rs 73.58 in Mumbai and 72.97 in Chennai.





Prices for petrol and diesel fell by 6 paise and 5 paise per litre, respectively, on Friday. After a one paisa cut in fuel prices, across the four metros were cut on Thursday by seven paise a litre and fell by five paise.



