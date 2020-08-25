Petrol price rise for sixth consecutive day, crude oil prices also rise

Petrol prices have been on the rise for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, while diesel held on to its price line that it has maintained since July 30.

In the international market, crude price has also remained firm hovering over $ 45 a barrel.

State-owned oil marketing companies increased the price of petrol by 11 paisa per litre in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata on Tuesday while the price rose by nine paisa in Chennai.

According to the IndianOil website, petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai increased to Rs 81.73, 83.24, 88.39, 84.73 per litre respectively. However, are holding steady in these metros at Rs 73.56, Rs 77.06, Rs 80.11 and Rs 78.86 per litre.

Petrol prices have now risen in nine of the last 10 days and in the capital, it is now expensive by Rs 1.30 a litre during the period.

Benchmark Brent crude has remained firm and contracts for November delivery on intercontinental exchange has risen to $ 45.75 a barrel. The US WTI crude is also holding up -- over $ 42 a barrel.

