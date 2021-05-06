Petrol price up by 25 paise, diesel by 30 paise in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a minor surge in the capital and stood at Rs 90.99 per litre and Rs 81.42 per litre, respectively on Thursday.

As compared to Wednesday, petrol has become costlier by 25 paise while the price of diesel has increased by 30 paise.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 97.34 and Rs 88.49 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was Rs 92.90 and Rs 86.35 per litre respectively and Rs 91.14 and Rs 84.26 per litre in Kolkata respectively.

