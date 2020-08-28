Petrol prices at Rs 81.94 per litre in 11th hike in 13 days, diesel holds

Petrol price has maintained its rise with the fuel price increasing again on Friday, while diesel is holding on to its price line that it has maintained since July 30.

In the international market, crude price has also remained firm with benchmark Brent crude hovering close to $ 46 a barrel.

State-owned oil marketing companies on Friday increased the price of petrol by 11 paisa per litre in Delhi while 10 paisa per litre in Mumbai and Kolkata and by nine paisa per litre in Chennai.

According to IndianOil website, petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai increased to Rs 81.94, Rs 83.43, Rs 88.58, Rs 84.91 per litre respectively. However, are holding steady in these metros at Rs 73.56, Rs 77.06, Rs 80.11 and Rs 78.86 per litre.

Petrol prices have now risen in 11 of the last 13 days and in the capital it is now expensive by Rs 1.51 per litre during the period.

Benchmark Brent crude has remained firm and contracts for November delivery on intercontinental exchange has risen to $ 45.75 a barrel. The US WTI crude is also holding up at over $ 43 a barrel.

