PFI conspiracy case: NIA raids three locations in Kerala, Karnataka

National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 3 locations in Kerala, Karnataka in connection with a criminal conspiracy by the PFI to carry out terror activities in the country, an official said

Topics
PFI | Kerala | Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted searches at three locations in Kerala and Karnataka in connection with a criminal conspiracy by the PFI to carry out terror activities in the country, an official said.

The raids were carried out in Kozhikode district of Kerala and Kalaburagi district of Karnataka and led to the seizure of incriminating materials, including digital devices and various documents, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said the searches were carried out in connection with a case registered suo motu by the federal agency against the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) on April 13.

"The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the office bearers, members and cadres of PFI, to raise and collect funds within India and abroad to commit or get committed acts of terror in different parts of the country, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

"It was also revealed that the accused persons were conducting training camps to indoctrinate and train their cadres to carry out terrorist activities at various locations across the country," the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 22:48 IST

