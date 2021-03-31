West Bengal polls 2021 phase two voting: Check schedule, seats, and timings

Election 2021: The second phase of in will be held on Thursday. More than 7.5 million voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 seats, even as all eyes are set on the high-profile constituency where Chief Minister is pitted against her former follower Suvendu Adhikari.





All 10,620 booths where polling will be held this phase have been declared as sensitive by the Election Commission, which has deployed around 651 companies of central forces to provide security, a PTI report said.



Besides, the state police will also be deployed at strategic locations during the polling which will begin at 7 am. A total of 199 companies of Central Armed Police Force will be deployed in Purba Medinipur, 210 companies in Paschim Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura.

Assembly Election Phase 2 (Important Dates)

Date of Polling : April 1, 2021

: May 2, 2021 Total number of seats: 30

A total of 294 assembly seats will be going to polls, of which 68 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 16 for the Scheduled Tribes (STs). The for phase two will take place in 30 assembly seats. to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly is being conducted in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Gosaba

Patharpratima

Kakdwip

Sagar

Tamluk

Panskura (204)

Panskura (205)

Moyna

Nandakumar

Mahisadal

Haldia

Nandigram

Chandipur

Kharagpur Sadar

Narayangarh Paschim

Sabang Paschim

Pingla Paschim

Debra Paschim

Daspur Paschim

Ghatal Paschim

Chandrakona Paschim

Keshpur Paschim

Taldangra

Bankura

Barjora

Onda

Bishnupur

Katulpur

Indas

Sonamukh

Polling will take place amid strict Covid-19 guidelines in nine seats of Paschim Medinipur, eight in Bankura, four seats in South 24 Parganas and nine in Purba Medinipur - the home ground of turncoat and leader Suvendu Adhikari. falls in Purba Medinipur district.



West Bengal Asembly Election 2021: Date and Schedule

1st phase: March 27

2nd phase: April 1

3rd phase: April 6

4th phase: April 10

5th phase: April 17

6th phase: April 22

7th phase: April 26

8th phase: April 29

Counting on May 2

West Bengal Election 2021: Important Documents

Here is a list of documents eligible voters need to carry for identification at polling stations:

Voter ID card

PAN Card

Driving License

Indian Passport

MNREGA Job Card

Bank/Post Office Passbooks with photograph

Pension document with photograph

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies.

West Bengal Assembly election 2021

The legislature has 294 seats. A party has to secure 148 seats to attain a majority. In 2016, West Bengal were held between April 4 and May 5, where the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC), under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, was re-elected in Vidhan Sabha.

About West Bengal Assembly

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly consists of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), elected from single-seat constituencies, with five years term, unless dissolved. The current term will end on May 30, 2021. Since May 2011, Biman Banerjee has been the Speaker of the Assembly. READ MORE HERE...



With inputs from Press Trust of India and India Today.