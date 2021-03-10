JUST IN
Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy
Business Standard

'PIA' marked aeroplane-shaped balloon seized in J-K's Hiranagar sector

An aeroplane-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector on Tuesday evening, Jammu and Kashmir Police said

ANI  |  General News 

PIA Balloon
The seized Balloon

An aeroplane-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector on Tuesday evening, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The balloon has been seized by police.

Locals saw the balloon in Sotra Chak village and informed the police.

On receiving the information, the Rajbagh police team reached the spot and seized the balloon.

The matter is under police investigation.

First Published: Wed, March 10 2021. 11:06 IST

.