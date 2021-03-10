BJP parliamentary party meeting underway, PM Narendra Modi also present

-
A meeting of the BJP parliamentary party is underway on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present at the meeting.
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani and Prahlad Patel are among others who are present at the meeting.
The meeting is taking place after almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.
The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms.
