PIL challenges additional medical seats for management quota in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
PMK seeks Modi's intervention in implementing OBC quota for medical seats
NRI quota in PG Medical & dental courses in pvt colleges not sacrosanct: SC
Why no fee exemption in engineering, medical colleges: Gujarat High Court
Madras HC asks Centre to form panel for All-India quota medical seats
230 additional MBBS seats in four Rajasthan medical colleges approved
-
A PIL has been filed in the
Gujarat High Court against the allocation of 677 additional seats to management quota in the ongoing medical college admission process.
The PIL, filed by advocate K R Koshti, said the allocation of 677 extra seats to management quota was against the Gujarat Professional Medical Educational Colleges or Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fees) Act, 2007.
The petition is listed for hearing on Thursday.
There are a total of 5,298 seats in medical colleges in Gujarat, out of which 5,123 seats are in government category, and 175 seats, or 25 percent of 700 seats of five unaided medical colleges are earmarked for management quota.
But the Admission Committee has allocated only 4,446 seats to various categories, and 677 extra seats to management quota including NRI seats in violation of the 2007 Act, it claimed.
It violates fundamental rights of the other eligible students, it said.
The PIL also claimed that admissions were granted on the basis of unverified certificates of non-creamy layer for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS).
This was evident from the fact that many of the students who submitted such certificates opted for management quota seats or seats in self-financed medical colleges where fees range from Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per year, the PIL said.
The petition demanded that the allocation of 677 seats be declared as illegal and set aside, and the authorities be directed to ensure complete verification of SEBC and EWS certificates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU