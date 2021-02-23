Pilot error caused AI plane mishap; DGCA officials visit Vijayawada airport

A team of officials from the



Directorate General of Civil Aviation visited the Vijayawada Airport at Gannavaram on Tuesday and conducted a preliminary investigation into the freak accident involving an Express Boeing aircraft here on February 20.

Official sources said pilot error caused the mishap in which the Boeing aircraft suffered a minor damage on its right wing after it hit an electric pole while taxiing on the runway.

According to sources, a Canadian woman pilot commanded the flight when the mishap occurred.

The aircraft landed here from Doha, en route Tiruchirappalli, but all 64 passengers aboard were safe.

"The team launched a preliminary investigation into the accident and is probing various aspects.It has also inspected the damaged aircraft and spoke at length with the Canadian pilot," the sources said but refused to divulge more details as "these things are confidential".

The team is expected to continue its task on Wednesday as well.

