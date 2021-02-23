Pilot error caused AI plane mishap; DGCA officials visit Vijayawada airport

-
ALSO READ
Air passenger load factor crosses 60% in August, shows DGCA data
Blow to airlines as SC approves DGCA's recommendations for airfare refund
2.8 mn domestic air passengers in Aug, 76% lower than in Aug 2019: DGCA
Air tickets booked during Mar 25-May 3 to be fully refunded: DGCA to SC
Government allows airlines to increase capacity upto 60% of total capacity
-
A team of officials from the
Directorate General of Civil Aviation visited the Vijayawada Airport at Gannavaram on Tuesday and conducted a preliminary investigation into the freak accident involving an Air India Express Boeing aircraft here on February 20.
Official sources said pilot error caused the mishap in which the Boeing aircraft suffered a minor damage on its right wing after it hit an electric pole while taxiing on the runway.
According to sources, a Canadian woman pilot commanded the flight when the mishap occurred.
The aircraft landed here from Doha, en route Tiruchirappalli, but all 64 passengers aboard were safe.
"The DGCA team launched a preliminary investigation into the accident and is probing various aspects.It has also inspected the damaged aircraft and spoke at length with the Canadian pilot," the sources said but refused to divulge more details as "these things are confidential".
The DGCA team is expected to continue its task on Wednesday as well.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU