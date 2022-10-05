JUST IN
Private UP hospitals to display pictures, contact details of doctors
CBI files first chargesheet in 2G scam; names DMK's A Raja as 'mastermind'
Business Standard

RSS chief bats for comprehensive population policy for all communities

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally

Topics
RSS | Mohan Bhagwat | Indian Population

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the concluding function of the third-year Officers Training Camp (OTC) of RSS, at Reshimbag in Nagpur, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Dussehra rally in Nagpur, Bhagwat said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored.

Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries, he said.

The new population policy should be applicable to all communities equally to strike a balance, he said. There has to be a balance among the communities in this country, he added.

Pointing out at China's One family one child policy, Bhagwat said, While we are trying to control the population, we should see what happened in China. That country went for the one child policy and now it is getting older.

With 57 crore youth population in India, we will remain a young nation for next 30 years, Bhagwat said. However, what will happen to India after 50 years? Will we have enough food to feed the population, he added.

Bhagwat also stressed on people starting their own businesses and not relying solely on government jobs.

All government jobs put together, only 30 per cent population will be covered. Rest of the population will have to start their own businesses to create more employment, he said.

The RSS invited mountaineer Santosh Yadav as the chief guest for the event. She is the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest twice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 11:14 IST

