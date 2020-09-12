Kangana row: DGCA warns of 2-week flight ban for breach of photography norm

Aviation regulator on Saturday said a scheduled will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found doing photography inside it.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked on Friday to take "appropriate action" after the regulator found alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in the airline's Chandigarh-Mumbai that had actor as a passenger.

According to a video of the incident that took place inside Wednesday's flight, reporters and cameramen were jostling and bunching up to get a comment from Ranaut, who was sitting in one of the front rows of the plane.

The order on Saturday said, "It has been decided that from now on, incase any violation (photography) occurs on any scheduled passenger aircraft - the schedule of for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day (of the incident).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)