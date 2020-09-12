Pradhan urges Odisha CM to initiate Ayushman Bharat, Digital Health Mission

Union Minister urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement two flagship public welfare schemes of the Union Health Ministry in

Pradhan wrote to Patnaik on Friday requesting him to implement the Digital Health Mission (NDHM) and the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the state.

Pradhan said NDHM is a "holistic and voluntary healthcare program which will involve all relevant stakeholders for the transformation of digital health infrastructure" in the country.

The Unique Healthcare ID (UHID) for every citizen under NDHM will "liberate citizens from the challenges of finding doctors in different locations, seeking appointment, etc".

The Union Minister further said that UHID will greatly benefit the migrant workers and the people living in rural areas and added that it is being already rolled out in some Union territories on a pilot mode.

He further contended that the maximum benefit under NDHM can be availed only when it is integrated with the AB-PMJAY.

"I once again request your good self to roll out in In addition, I also request you to extend whole-hearted support to implementation of NDHM which will provide timely and efficient access to inclusive, affordable, and safe healthcare to the people of Odisha," he said.

The NDHM was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

