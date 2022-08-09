JUST IN
What is belated ITR filing?
Use only indigenous tech in 4G, 5G roll-outs: Vaishnaw to BSNL brass
Total 1,999 insolvency cases were going on as of June 2022, says govt
Marred by frequent disruptions, Monsoon session ends 4 days before schedule
Parliament passes bill to create Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Gujarat
Defence expo to be held in Gandhinagar between October 18 and 22
Over 47 hrs lost in Rajya Sabha due to interruptions; 4 govt bills passed
Covid-19 cases: Delhi govt urges social distancing as cases spike
Supreme Court issues notice on plea challenging Lavasa land purchase
Amrapali Group ex-CMD gets interim bail from SC on health grounds
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Top headlines: Govt tries to revive mobile mkt, setting up GSTAT, and more
Business Standard

Plea against damage to tree while road construction; Delhi HC issues notice

Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Police on a petition regarding the damage that occurred to a tree in Rohini area during road construction

Topics
Delhi High Court | Trees | Road construction

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Police on a petition regarding the damage that occurred to a tree in the Rohini area during road construction.

Seeking response of the authorities, including the PWD engineer-in-chief, executive engineers, the secretary and deputy commissioner of police, the station house officer, and the tree officer, justice Najmi Waziri issued the notice on a contempt petition filed by New Delhi Nature Society.

The bench checked the photos submitted by the petitioner and noted the concrete on the roots of a tree. The court came heavily on the officials on the matter, pointing out similar petitions.

Notably, the same bench had earlier expressed concerns over tree felling and destruction of greenery in the national capital, which is vulnerable to air pollution.

Earlier in June, expressing its anguish over the damages to the green cover in the national capital during the recent thunderstorm, the bench held the officials accountable for the lack of care which led to concretisation around trees that weakened their roots and caused heavy damage.

Justice Waziri also came down heavily on the authorities, saying the Public Works Department came and actually encroached up to the neck of these trees.

In another hearing also, he had stressed the importance of the trees.

"In this capital city with its ever-burgeoning population, the cacophony of voices and rampant commercialisation of every other street, robbing the residents of the familiar ambience of their residential neighbourhood, the ever-increasing motor-vehicular traffic, the choking air pollution and the ever-creeping concretisation, trees hold out as welcome and assuring living entities of hope, sanity, environmental redemption and even companionship. The more solitary the tree, the greater its significance," he had said.

--IANS

jw/arm

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Delhi High Court

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 07:32 IST

`