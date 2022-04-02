Delhi govt spent over Rs 1,500 cr for repairing roads in last 2 years: PWD

Over Rs 1,500 crore was spent by the government for repairing roads in the national capital in the last two years, according to the Public Works Department.

The information was shared in response to a question in the Assembly earlier this week.

"An amount of Rs 873.79 crore was allotted for repairing of roads and sense carpeting in 2020-21 out of which Rs 539.99 crore was spent. Similarly, during 2021-22, an amount of Rs 1041.38 crore was allotted for the purpose out of which Rs 985.96 crore was spent," the response read.

Last month, the government had provided administrative approval and estimated sanctions for streetscaping of four more sample stretches of Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Nelsan Mandela Road and Jagatpuri to Karkardooma stretch.

Under the streetscaping project, the aims to decongest, redesign and beautify 540 km of roads across the city.

According to PWD officials, redesigning roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve the aesthetics of the road stretch.

The project entails strengthening of road, enhancing its aesthetics and introducing user facilities like kiosks, benches, decorative lights and water ATMs on the roadside.

The officials added that the stretch will be made pedestrian and cyclist-friendly with dedicated cycle tracks and wide footpaths.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)