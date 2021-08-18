Plea before HC to include paramilitary forces under old pension scheme

-
ALSO READ
PFRDA looking to introduce minimum assured return product: Chairman
PFRDA subscriber base jumps over 23% to 42.7 million by April 2021
AFSPA extended in Nagaland for another six months: Home ministry
PM Modi fulfilled commitment of 'one rank one pension' scheme : Rajnath
Govt may hike pension sector FDI limit to 74%; Bill likely in next session
-
A trust, which claims to be working for the cause of armed forces and their families, has moved the Delhi High Court to exclude the paramilitary forces from the new contributory pension scheme.
The plea seeks a direction to the Centre to include the forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the old pension scheme, in parity with the armed forces under the Defence Ministry.
Humara Desh Humare Jawan Trust filed an application in a batch of petitions raising the same issue and pending adjudication before a division bench.
On August 12, a bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel had refused to entertain the trust's public interest litigation on the same issue, which was then withdrawn with liberty to avail other legal remedies or join the pending proceedings.
The court had said that there was no need to have multiple petitions on the same issue and asked the trust to join the pending proceedings.
In February 2020, a division bench had issued notice on a petition preferred by a CRPF personnel seeking to be treated at par with the Army, Navy and Air Force with respect to the award of pension.
Subsequently, several other petitions were filed before the high court by other personnel.
In the application filed through advocate Ajay K. Agrawal, the trust has submitted that authorities are illegally denying the old pension scheme to the forces under the MHA i.e. BSF, CISF, CRPF etc by making them subject to the new contributory pension scheme which was introduced in 2004 on the ground that they are not armed forces of the Union.
The exclusion of forces under MHA from the old pension scheme was discriminatory and in violation of principles of equality, the plea has stated.
.. duties of these Armed Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs are no less than the Armed Forces under the Ministry of Defence. These forces are protecting the country from external aggression as well as internal disturbance. Presently total strength of the Armed Forces under the Ministry of Home is 14,44,018 and the total strength of the Armed Forces under the Ministry of Defence is around 12 lakhs, the petition said.
The plea said that in August 2004, the Centre has itself issued a clarification that the central forces under the MHA as also armed forces of the Union and would include the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, NSG, SSB and Assam Rifles.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU