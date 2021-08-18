Will push Centre for metro rail project in Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday told the Assembly that his government will urge the Centre to sanction funds for metro rail project for Coimbatore.
Responding to BJP member Vanathi Srinivasan who had said that it was painful to hear the state government will implement the metro rail scheme in Coimbatore in consultation with the Centre, he noted that all metro rail projects can be implemented only with financial assistance of the Central government.
He said the state government has received information that the Centre has sanctioned the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail project.
Stalin said the government has also announced metro rail for Madurai and will urge the centre for the project in Coimbatore as well.
--IANS
vj/vd
