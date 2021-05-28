Plea in Delhi HC seeking probe into deaths at Jaipur Golden Hospital

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Two Covid cases in CSK contingent; practice session cancelled
India to import over 10,000 oxygen concentrators as Covid-19 crisis deepens
Sonia, Rahul to lead Congress campaign in Bengal; G-23 leaders missing
Army to take strict action against officers who bribed their way into force
IPL 2021 likely to start from April 9; Final on May 30: Report
-
New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking an investigation into the deaths that took place at Jaipur Golden Hospital in the national capital on April 23-24.
The petition was filed by family members of nine victims through Advocate Utsav Bains. The petitioners have prayed to the Court for the direction for a Court monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Teams (SIT) investigation into the deaths that took place in the respondent's hospital on April 23 and April 24 and submit a report to this Court in a time-bound manner.
The petition also sought to seize the CCTV footage and other important records from April 23, 2021 to April 24, 2021, of Jaipur Golden Hospital, New Delhi and quash the report dated May 2, 2021 submitted by the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi (Three Members Committee Report).
The petition also sought to compensate the families of the victims for violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and to provide monthly sustenance allowance to the single parent, orphans or to the families who have lost their earning member due to inaction of the Respondents.
It also sought direction to the Respondents to initiate action against the erring officials responsible for non-supply of oxygen.
"In the present case, the petitioners herein are the dependent/family members of deceased victims who have lost their lives in the intervening night of April 23-24, 2021 due to failure to provide Oxygen by the respondents. The unfortunate incident of death of the family members of the petitioners took place due to deliberate inaction and failure of the Respondents to provide adequate oxygen to the patients of Covid-19 having knowledge that any shortage of oxygen supply would cause immediate death of the patients, " read the petition.
The petitioner has submitted that inaction and failure to provide adequate supply of oxygen in spite of having knowledge that any shortage of oxygen would be fatal for the life of Covid-19 patients and immediately cause their death, the respondents herein have rendered themselves not only liable to pay compensation to the families of the deceased victims but also for criminal prosecution.
The petitioner submitted that the Report prepared by the Committee is erroneous and has been prepared in order to favour the Government of Delhi. The petitioner further submitted that the cause of the death of the deceased has been mentioned as a respiratory failure by the doctors for the reason that proper oxygen supply was not given to the deceased on time.
"It is the case of the Hospital that when the oxygen supply did not come on time, the deceased were put on oxygen cylinders, however, the requisite pressure was not there and due to same, the patients died while suffocating for oxygen. The observation by the committee that the patients were receiving some form of oxygen therapy has been made to mislead the Court. The Committee did not examine the issue of demand and supply of oxygen to the Hospital and also has not taken statements by families of victims on record", said the petition.
According to the petition, on May 2, the three-member Committee prepared its report and submitted the same to the Court. As per the report, the patients who died due to shortage of oxygen as per the claims of the Jaipur Golden Hospital, were receiving some form of oxygen therapy and ventilatory supports and there was no mention of shortage of oxygen in any of the case sheets.
The reason of death in all 21 cases was mentioned as respiratory failure in the performa submitted by the Hospital. As per the petition, the committee report further recorded that many of the reported patients had one or multiple comorbidities and the Report finally concluded that there is a lack of evidence suggestive of oxygen shortage and thus, the cause of death could not be ascertained.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU