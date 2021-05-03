IPL 2021: Two Covid cases in CSK contingent; practice session cancelled

-
ALSO READ
Sonia, Rahul to lead Congress campaign in Bengal; G-23 leaders missing
Covid-19 crisis: 5 tonnes of oxygen concentrators dispatched from US
Army to take strict action against officers who bribed their way into force
Planning to send Indian contingent in advance for Tokyo Olympics: Rijiju
IPL 2021 likely to start from April 9; Final on May 30: Report
-
Two of the three members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent who were thought to have contracted Covid-19, have tested positive as per the latest test reports that have come in on Monday evening.
Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official confirmed the development. "The contingent has two Covid-19 positive cases. A support staff member has tested positive and a bus cleaner. Cannot give you the name of the support staff. The team's training session has been cancelled as a precautionary measure," the official said.
It is believed that L Balaji -- the bowling coach -- is the support staff who has tested positive. CSK last played a game on Saturday against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The side is slated to square off against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.
CSK is currently at the second spot in the points table with 10 points from seven games
Earlier on Monday, the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slated to be played on Monday evening was rescheduled for a later date after two KKR players tested positive.
"Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID-19," the IPL said in an official statement.
Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor