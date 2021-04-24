India to import over 10,000 oxygen concentrators as Covid-19 crisis deepens

New Delhi [India], April 24, (ANI): With India suffering a major crisis of supply amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the central government has decided to import concentrated from abroad.

"An order of ten thousand concentrators has been placed and oxygen concentrators import will start from next week from United States America (USA)," government sources told ANI.

To fulfill oxygen demand in the country, the government has tied up with many private companies to import their oxygen concentrators to India to meet the increasing demand for oxygen.

"Operating under air bubble with the USA, next flight of Air India from San Fransisco (SFO) to Delhi will carry a large number of oxygen concentrators to India next week. Likewise from Chicago too," government officials told ANI.

At present many hospitals from India's national capital are out of oxygen and many hospitals had to knock on the doors of the Delhi High Court on the precarious situation due to no oxygen supply.

"In view of oxygen scarcity and uncertainty of getting oxygen and no help from anywhere, we are forced to stop admissions and discharging patients," said a Delhi-based private hospital notice.

ANI has approached Philips India, a private manufacturer, about the oxygen concentrators supply.

"Philips has many products specifically for Covid-19, including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, ultrasounds, monitors and portable ICU. For the current demand of oxygen, we have significantly increased our global production of Oxygen Concentrators and are making it available in India at the earliest, to help save more lives," Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Philips Indian subcontinent told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Centre has told the customs department to expedite Customs clearance for import consignments relating to COVID-19 without any hurdle.

A letter has accessed by ANI shows that the customs officials have been directed to give high priority to custom clearances for goods related to COVID-19, including oxygen-related equipments.

"Requested that import of equipment for setting up RT-PCR test labs, medical equipments, including oxygen-related equipments, etc," stated government orders.

India reported more than 3.46 lakh cases and 2,624 people died in last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day when over three lakh cases were reported.

