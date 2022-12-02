JUST IN
Qutub row: Court to pass order on review of application on Dec 12
Karnataka CM denies charges of deleting minority votes from electoral roll
50% quota for in service doctors, fill seats in 2 weeks: SC directs TN govt
Civil aviation min notifies operational guidelines for drone PLI scheme
Rs 100 crore extortion case: Anil Deshmukh's bail plea deferred till Dec 6
Prioritise regional languages in court activities, says Law Minister Rijiju
Hackers now selling 150k patients' data of TN hospital on Dark Web: Report
Delhi Metro to procure 312 coaches from Alstom India for Phase-IV corridors
We will not let our Yoga classes stop at any cost: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Boundary dispute: Two Maha ministers to visit Belgaum on Dec 6, not Dec 3
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Qutub row: Court to pass order on review of application on Dec 12
Business Standard

Elderly man infected with Zika virus in Pune, now fully recovered: Official

A 67-year-old man was found infected with Zika virus in Pune city of Maharashtra, but is now fully recovered and exhibiting no symptoms of the disease, the state health department said on Friday

Topics
Zika Virus | Pune

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Zika

A 67-year-old man was found infected with Zika virus in Pune city of Maharashtra, but is now fully recovered and exhibiting no symptoms of the disease, the state health department said on Friday.

The man, who hails from Nashik and had a travel history to Surat in neighbouring Gujarat, was found infected last month, it said in a bulletin.

"He had come to Bavdhan area in Pune on November 6, but had gone to Surat later. On November 16, he visited Jehangir Hospital (in Pune) for treatment of fever, cough, joint-pain and fatigue, and tests conducted in a private laboratory on November 18 confirmed he was infected with the virus," it said.

Further tests at the premier National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune again confirmed the infection, it added.

"In the backdrop (of the infection), the health department has intensified the epidemiological survey in Pune city and Bavdhan area," it said.

In July this year, a seven-year-old girl was found infected with Zika virus in Palghar district near Mumbai.

The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zika Virus

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 17:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU