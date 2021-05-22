PM bats for doorstep treatment of coronavirus; fights back tears

There’s a need to bring the treatment of Covid-19 to the patients’ doorsteps, Prime Minister told Varanasi’s paramedical and health workers in a videoconference on Friday, where he fought back tears while talking about the lives lost to the virus.

“Jahan bimar wahan upchar (treatment where the patient is located)... If the treatment is taken to the sick, it will bring down the pressure on the health system.” Modi said.

The fight against Covid-19 is long with no room for complacency, he said, urging the health workers to focus on the rural areas.

Modi said that vaccination was the collective responsibility of the community and one must take the shot when their turn comes.

“Vaccine protection has assured frontline workers in helping people. This protection will reach everyone in the coming days,” he said.

The Prime Minister told the public representatives that even though they may have to take criticism from people, they must show full sensitivity as it works like a soothing balm. “If any citizen has any grievance, then it is the responsibility of the public representatives to be concerned about it.”

It was important to keep an eye on data that is coming out of the pandemic so others can take the benefit of their experience, he said. “I would like the doctors and health workers to share their experience with their fraternity. Administration should also share their input so going forward best practices can be used everywhere.”

He said that children have to be protected from and special preparation has to be made towards this. “I was happy to know that the Uttar Pradesh government is working on this well in advance.”

He lauded the efforts of doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys and ambulance drivers. “But this pandemic is so big that despite all the efforts we have not been able to save the lives of our family members.”

An emotional Modi said this calamity had snatched a lot of our close ones — “hamare kayi apno ko humse cheena hai”.

After a long pause, he expressed his condolences to the families who have lost people due to Covid, calling it an adrishya (invisible) and dhoort (deceptive) enemy. The PM also praised Varanasi’s Kashi Kavach telemedicine facility that brought together doctors, labs and e-marketing companies.

He asked the health officials to take maximum advantage of the potential and experience of ASHA (accredited social health activist) and ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) workers in the ongoing war against Covid-19 in the villages.

Modi also cautioned against the new challenge posed by black fungus and said that it was important to pay attention to the precautions and arrangements required to deal with it.

With inputs from PTI