PM chairs high level meeting on Ukraine, ministers to oversee evacuations

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to visit Prayagraj on Tuesday, participate in a programme for women
PM Modi attends 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur as chief guest
India fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge: PM Modi
Govt working tirelessly to bring back Indians stuck in Ukraine: PM Modi
India's economy bounced back more than it went down during Covid: PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing evacuations of Indians stranded in war torn Ukraine.
The sources in the government said that it was decided that the Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General V.K. Singh will be travelling to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help the Indians including students.
The Ministers will go to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania to oversee the evacuation process via these countries.
Modi on Sunday evening also reviewed the progress of the evacuations of Indians from these neighbouring countries.
The government sources on Monday also said that over 1,137 Indian students have been airlifted so far and more and more flights are planned to evacuate the Indians, especially students from these countries bordering Ukraine.
Meanwhile the Indian embassies in Warsaw, Bucharest, and Budapest have made arrangements for stay in these countries for the students once they enter from Ukraine border. Buses have been lined up to ferry them to the designated places in these countries.
The government officials also said that three Air India flights have been scheduled from Budapest to New Delhi and Mumbai on Monday.
--IANS
ams/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU