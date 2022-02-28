PM chairs high level meeting on Ukraine, ministers to oversee evacuations

Prime Minister on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing evacuations of Indians stranded in war torn

The sources in the government said that it was decided that the Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General V.K. Singh will be travelling to the neighbouring countries of to coordinate the evacuation mission and help the Indians including students.

The Ministers will go to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania to oversee the evacuation process via these countries.

Modi on Sunday evening also reviewed the progress of the evacuations of Indians from these neighbouring countries.

The government sources on Monday also said that over 1,137 Indian students have been airlifted so far and more and more flights are planned to evacuate the Indians, especially students from these countries bordering

Meanwhile the Indian embassies in Warsaw, Bucharest, and Budapest have made arrangements for stay in these countries for the students once they enter from Ukraine border. Buses have been lined up to ferry them to the designated places in these countries.

The government officials also said that three Air India flights have been scheduled from Budapest to New Delhi and Mumbai on Monday.

