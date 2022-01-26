PM committed to honouring real heroes: Amit Shah on Padma awards

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to honouring the "real heroes" as he congratulated those who have been given the Padma awards on Tuesday, on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.
"No nation can excel without the contribution of selfless individuals working tirelessly to serve society. Congratulations to all those who have been conferred with the Padma Awards. PM @narendramodi Ji is committed to honouring our real heroes," Shah tweeted.
He made a special mention of the late BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, saying he "devoted his entire life in the interest of the country."
He gave a fear-free and public welfare-oriented administration to the people while serving as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, he said.
"Conferring him with Padma Vibhushan by @narendramodi ji is a true tribute to the great and nation devoted life of Babuji," Shah tweeted.
He also remembered India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat who was killed in a chopper crash along with his wife and 12 other military personnel in Tamil Nadu last month.
"India's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat was an extraordinary patriot, who served the country will full devotion and dedication."
"Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has honoured his service to the nation in true sense by honouring him with the Padma Vibhushan. For this, I congratulate Modi ji on behalf of the country," he said.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the President approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards.
