PM hails contributions of Sree Narayana Guru in fight against casteism

-
ALSO READ
Without SC/ST Act, no caste-based discrimination a distant dream: Delhi HC
Faculty members oppose caste in Cal State's non-discriminatory policy
Cal State's trustees vote to include caste as a protected category
Caste based census will benefit all sections of society: Bihar CM Nitish
Guru Nanak's vision of compassion, inclusive society inspires us: PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the contributions of Sree Narayana Guru, a saint-cum-social reformer from Kerala, in the fight against caste discrimination which prevailed in Indian society and said he refined the religion and changed it according to the times.
If people follow Sree Narayana Guru's teachings and message of 'one caste, one religion and one God', then no force in the world would be able to divide the country, Modi observed. The Prime Minister also pointed out that the guru's message showed the way towards an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. He was speaking at a ceremony organised in Delhi by the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust to mark the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and the Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya. Modi recalled that the guru campaigned against social evils and made India aware about its reality. He fought against the discrimination going on in the name of casteism, the PM said in his speech at the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU