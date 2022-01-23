Indian Cine Workers Association urges PM to ban 'Why I Killed Gandhi' movie

-
All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a complete ban on the movie "Why I Killed Gandhi" as the film glorifies Nathuram Godse the traitor and killer of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.
"All Indian Cine Workers Association demands a complete ban on the movie Why I Killed Gandhi which is to be released on OTT Platform in India on January 30, 2022, as this movie glorifies Nathuram Godse the traitor and killer of the father of nation Mahatma Gandhiji. Gandhiji is someone who is admired by entire INDIA and the world, Gandhiji's Ideology is a symbol of Love and Sacrifice for each and every Indian," the letter reads.
The association further said that if this movie releases the entire nation will be shocked and devastated by the display of the heinous crime.
"Nathuram Godse is (the Traitor and Assassin of Gandhiji) doesn't deserve an inch of respect by anyone in this country, the actor who played the role of Nathuram Godse (the traitor and the killer of Gandhiji) is a sitting MP in Lok Sabha and is under the oath of Indian Constitution, if this movie releases the entire nation will be shocked and devastated by the display of the heinous crime which occurred on January 30, 1948," it said.
It further said that India has never forgotten and will never forget the contribution of Mahatma Gandhiji towards this democratic nation.
"On behalf of the entire nation and all the movie associations, we are demanding that 'Why I Killed Gandhi' has to be Banned from the release on the OTT platform," the association added.
'Why I killed Gandhi' which is set to release on Limelight OTT on January 30 - Gandhi's death anniversary.
Amol Kolhe was previously in Shiv Sena and a leading Marathi actor since 2008 and has acted in many period movies and played many roles of historic figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Kolhe joined Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2019 and defeated Sena's Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil in the Shirur Lok Sabha election.
