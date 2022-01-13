PM Modi asked CMs to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination pace, says Sawant

-
ALSO READ
Staycations, workations, homestays emerge new watchwords for tourism sector
No permission for Sunburn EDM festival yet: Goa Tourism Minister
Tourism economy fell by 42.8%, estimated 14.5 mn jobs lost in Q1FY21: Govt
FAITH urges national coordination among states for tourism sector revival
Sri Lanka sees a tourism boom with highest holidaymakers from India
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked chief ministers to accelerate the pace of vaccination in their respective states and take other precautionary measures in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.
Modi on Thursday interacted with the chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country. Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meeting.
"During the meeting, the PM tried to know the positivity rate and the health infrastructure in the state," Sawant said.
PM Modi insisted that the pace of vaccination, including that for the children in the age group of 15 to 18, be accelerated, and also asked the chief ministers to appeal to the eligible people to get the booster dose, he added.
Sawant said he informed the prime minister that although the positivity rate in Goa is high, the number of people getting hospitalised is small.
"In Goa, less than one per cent people have been hospitalised and there is 92 per cent recovery," he said.
As far as possible the economic activity in the state should not be stopped, although people need to follow certain restrictions that have been put up, Sawant said.
He said that political parties were asked to desist from holding large public meetings in poll-bound states.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU