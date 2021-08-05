FAITH urges national coordination among states for tourism sector revival

-
-
The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) on Thursday has urged for immediate national coordination among states for revival of the tourism sector after the pandemic.
During a virtual meeting held with the tourism secretaries of all states and Union territories, FAITH urged the states for a coordinated support for waiver of statutory obligations of power, utilities, parking, inter-state tax tariffs, state goods and service tax waiver and industry status, it said in a statement.
The apex industry body requested for standardised harmonised travel protocols, quarantine-free travel among vaccinated, and open spaces for F&B (food and beverages), among others.
FAITH urged states to pursue through the tourism ministry and the Union government for opening up inbound travel and issue of tourist e-visas for vaccinated travellers, and abolition of tax collected at source (TCS).
It also urged for tourism demand revival campaigns, fast track registration of travel trade, infrastructure status and special fiscal boost to meetings, incentives, conferencing, and exhibitions (MICE).
FAITH Chairman Nakul Anand said, "It is indeed heartening that all states' secretaries have committed to the suggestions by FAITH."
Anand added that some have already implemented the industry status, ensured waiver of property taxes, excise duties and declaration of tourism as front-line staff for vaccination. "All FAITH presidents are optimistically looking forward to great outcome for reviving the travel trade. Indeed, a revolutionary step today towards revival of Indian tourism travel and hospitality.
