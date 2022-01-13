Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik records 1,925 new cases and no deaths

With the addition of 1,925 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's district rose to 4,24,768 on Thursday, an official said.

At least 814 patients were discharged from hospitals, while none died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,08,178 and the toll stood at 8,766, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,40,918 were from city, 1,60,514 from other parts of the district, 12,875 from Malegaon and 6,545 patients were from outside the district, the official said.

