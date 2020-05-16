JUST IN
India coronavirus dispatch: Pandemic and the challenge of behaviour change
PM Modi condoles death of 24 migrant labourers in UP road accident

Earlier in the day, 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
The government acted promptly and is involved in relief work. I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, said PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the deaths of 24 migrant labourers who were killed earlier today in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.

"The road accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh is extremely tragic. The government acted promptly and is involved in relief work. I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, as well as wish the injured speedy recovery," Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.
First Published: Sat, May 16 2020. 13:43 IST

