PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Maharashtra road accident

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Leaders pay tribute to victims, security personnel
'Chawl' revamp to slash Central Mumbai realty prices by up to 25%
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai from Dec 16 to Dec 31 amid Omicron fear
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed pain at the loss of lives in a road accident at Selsura in Maharashtra.
He also announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured.
"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon," he said.
Seven persons, including some medical students and the son of an MLA, were killed in Wardha district of Maharashtra when the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred around 1:30 am near Selsura village in the district in east Maharashtra, an official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU