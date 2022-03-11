PM Modi congratulates South Korea President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on victory

-
ALSO READ
Japan FM cautiously welcomes South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol
PM Modi congratulates South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol
S Korea president elect Yoon Suk-Yeol harnessed voter discontent: Analysis
South Koreans vote for new president in tight, bitter election
South Korean police to strengthen security to highest level for prez polls
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in the South Korean Presidential elections.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he looks forward to working with him to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership.
"I warmly congratulate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in Presidential elections. I look forward to working with him to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership," he said.
Yoon Suk-yeol, a candidate from the conservative opposition People Power Party, has been elected the president of South Korea, with all ballots counted, according to the country's national election commission.
The presidential elections in South Korea were held on March 9. The voter turnout was 77.1 per cent; more than 34 million people out of over 44 million voters cast their ballots, Sputnik News Agency reported.
Yoon gained 48.56 per cent of the vote, and his main rival, Lee Jae-myung, a candidate from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, got 47.83 per cent, according to the agency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU