PM Modi greets former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

"Birthday greetings to @drmmjoshibjp Ji, one of India's senior most and respected leaders. Throughout his life he has worked towards India's development. He made exemplary contributions as a Minister as well as Parliamentarian. May he lead a long and healthy life," Modi said in a tweet.

Joshi is a former BJP president and was a minister in the first BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

